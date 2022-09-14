Wildfires throughout the state have impacted air quality in Idaho in recent weeks. Here is a photo taken last week of a hazy skyline in downtown Boise. The University of Idaho and Boise State University are studying how wildfire smoke affects potato crops.
Boise State University and the University of Idaho are teaming up to study how wildfire smoke potentially impacts potato crops while also seeking smoke-resilient potato varieties.
Farmers are aware that potato crops grown during seasons of heavy, extended wildfire smoke generally have smaller yields and worse quality, according to a news release from the University of Idaho. Past studies have identified some smoke components, such as ozone, that could impair potato growth, but limited research has largely left the underlying chemical relationships unexplained.
This work tests the industry’s smoke-harm theory in controlled environments, the news release states, which will allow researchers to investigate the effects individual smoke compounds have on Idaho’s flagship crop.
The two-year project is funded by $125,000 from the federal Specialty Crop Block Grant Program, authorized by the Idaho State Department of Agriculture. You can read our full story here at idahopress.com, or pick up today's Idaho Press; it's on the front page.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.