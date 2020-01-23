Boise State University has filed a lawsuit against the Mountain West Conference over the league’s plans to end the school’s bonus money from future TV contracts, write Idaho Press reporters B.J. Rains and Tommy Simmons. However, both parties hope to reach a resolution outside of court, according to a joint statement issued by Boise State and the Mountain West Conference Wednesday evening.
In the 17-page civil complaint, Boise State argues that the Mountain West went against its contract with the school by agreeing to a new six-year, $270 million TV deal with FOX and CBS without Boise State’s approval. The school is asking for a jury trial, as well as for a judge to clarify the rights and obligations of Boise State’s contract with the league.
You can read our full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.