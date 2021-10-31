In this Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, file photo, Jeannie Hovland, the deputy assistant secretary for Native American Affairs for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, poses with a Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women mask, in Anchorage, Alaska, while attending the opening of a Lady Justice Task Force cold case office in Anchorage.
Hundreds of people go missing across Idaho every year for many reasons, and among non-Native people, the majority are over the age of 21 and about 60% are males. But Among missing Native people in Idaho, approximately half are under the age of 21 and 75% of them are women, writes Idaho Capital Sun reporter Kelcie Moseley-Morris.
Those findings are part of a report from Boise State University detailing issues surrounding Idaho’s missing and murdered Indigenous persons. The report followed House Concurrent Resolution 33, which was passed by the Idaho Legislature in 2020 and declared the issue of missing and murdered Indigenous women as a crisis. The resolution also designated May 5 as a day of awareness, and supported efforts to research the cause and potential solutions in conjunction with Idaho’s five federally recognized tribes: Shoshone-Bannock, Coeur d’Alene, Kootenai, Nez Perce and Shoshone-Paiute.
It is the first study focused on Idaho’s missing and murdered Indigenous people, conducted by Melanie Fillmore and Lane Gillespie, researchers within Boise State’s School of Public Service. You can read Moseley-Morris' full story here at idahocapitalsun.com, or pick up Saturday's print edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.