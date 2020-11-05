The Boise State football team will be able to have roughly 1,000 fans in Albertsons Stadium for Friday night’s showdown with No. 9 BYU after Central District Health approved their petition for an exemption to the gathering size restriction in Ada County, writes Idaho Press sports reporter B.J. Rain. The Board of Health for Central District Health heard Boise State’s plan Wednesday night and approved the request by a unanimous 4-0 decision.
Boise State plans to allow players’ parents, 235 members of the band and cheer squad and 500 students into the game. Those admitted will need a negative PCR COVID test prior to entry and will be required to wear masks and social distance while inside the stadium.
