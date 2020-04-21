Boise State football coach Bryan Harsin, men's basketball coach Leon Rice and other coaches and athletic department personnel will be forced to take up to two weeks of furlough days through July due to budget shortfalls stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, writes Idaho Press reporter B.J. Rains. University president Dr. Marlene Tromp announced in an email to staff Monday that full-time staff will have to take between four and 10 furlough days, depending on their income. A Boise State athletics spokesman confirmed Wednesday that coaches are included.
You can read Rains' full story here at idahopress.com.