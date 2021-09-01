We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
Barely one week into fall classes, Boise State University administrators sent a stern warning Wednesday: Rising coronavirus case numbers could force the university to close down face-to-face classes and cancel campus events, reports Kevin Richert of Idaho Education News.
“If campus infection rates continue to increase, we likely will face temporary, rolling closures, which may mean shifting face-to-face classes online or to hybrid mode, suspending or cutting back some campus-based services, delaying or canceling large gatherings, performances and athletic events, and temporarily returning to remote work,” President Marlene Tromp and other administrators said in an email to the campus community.
Campus cases are on pace to exceed last year’s numbers, and students who are testing positive this fall are reporting more severe symptoms.
The university’s warning came nine days after the start of fall semester — and nine days before Boise State’s first home football game of the season.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!