Barely one week into fall classes, Boise State University administrators sent a stern warning Wednesday: Rising coronavirus case numbers could force the university to close down face-to-face classes and cancel campus events, reports Kevin Richert of Idaho Education News.

“If campus infection rates continue to increase, we likely will face temporary, rolling closures, which may mean shifting face-to-face classes online or to hybrid mode, suspending or cutting back some campus-based services, delaying or canceling large gatherings, performances and athletic events, and temporarily returning to remote work,” President Marlene Tromp and other administrators said in an email to the campus community.

Campus cases are on pace to exceed last year’s numbers, and students who are testing positive this fall are reporting more severe symptoms.

The university’s warning came nine days after the start of fall semester — and nine days before Boise State’s first home football game of the season.

You can read Richert's full story online here at idahoednews.org.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

