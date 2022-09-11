Hawgsmoke

A cloud of smoke forms as 30mm rounds leave the gun of an A-10 “Warthog” attack aircraft as it makes a gun run during the “Hawgsmoke” competition at Saylor Creek Range south of Mountain Home on Thursday. The competition, which included both bombing and gunnery accuracy, involved 15 squadrons from various U.S. bases.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Boise-based pilots of the 190th Fighter Squadron at Gowen Field are some of the nation’s best to fly the A-10 fighter jet — and they proved as much during this year’s Hawgsmoke competition Thursday, writes Idaho Press reporter Laura Guido. The A-10 Thunderbolt II, known as the “Warthog” fighter jet, has played a pivotal role for the Idaho National Air Guard since the late 1990s.

This is the fourth win for the 190th Squadron “Skullbangers,” which puts them in the lead among all A-10 squadrons globally, according to Taylor Walker, who helped promote the event.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

