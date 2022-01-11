The Boise School District board last night voted unanimously to begin offering free, full-day kindergarten at all its schools beginning next fall. The vote came just hours after Gov. Brad Little proposed a $47 million increase in early literacy funds to Idaho school districts next year — enough to cover the cost of full-day kindergarten, should districts choose to spend it that way.
The Boise district currently only offers full-day kindergarten at 20 of its 32 elementary schools, and parents are charged up to $250 a month tuition on a sliding scale.
“This is one of the most rewarding votes I’ve cast since joining the board,” said Dave Wagers, board president. “The evidence is clear that full-day kindergarten is much more effective academically than half-day kindergarten. This investment in early childhood education will ensure an equitable and accessible kindergarten program for families across our district.”
District administrators estimate the move to district-wide, full-day kindergarten will cost $2.7 million, according to a district news release. Funding will come from local and state funding sources, including a one-time donation from the Micki and Dan Chapin Education Fund in the Idaho Community Foundation to set up 14 classrooms. District officials and trustees said given the effectiveness of full-day kindergarten and its growing popularity across the state, they hope the Legislature will move forward soon with funding.
“We know that students’ literacy, math and social skills are much improved with a full-day of kindergarten,” said Coby Dennis, district Superintendent. “Full-day kindergarten supports the schedule of working parents and teachers love the fact that they have more time for both instruction and intervention.”