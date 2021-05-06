Movers

Movers Daniel Blakley and Kevin Miller, with Two Men and a Truck, carry an item from a trailer into a home in the Avimor development along state Highway 55 north of Eagle, Wednesday, May 5, 2021.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

As the Treasure Valley’s population keeps growing, the abnormality of 2020 only amplified the trends fueling the area’s boom. The No. 1 state sending newcomers to the Treasure Valley during the pandemic continued to be the state of Idaho itself, followed by California and Washington, writes Idaho Press reporter Paul Schwedelson.

In-state moves to the Boise metro grew by 5.6% last year, with 64,493 Idahoans moving to the Treasure Valley compared to 61,099 the year before, according to a recent report from CBRE, a commercial real estate services firm.

Californians accounted for 10,073 of last year’s new moves into the Boise area. That was up 27.5% from the year before, which saw roughly 7,900 Californians move to the Treasure Valley.

You can read Schwedelson's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

