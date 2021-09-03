We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Floaters beware: For the first time in 27 years, the Boise River has dropped below 600 cubic feet per second before the end of August, KTVB reports. If you plan on floating the river this weekend, you should expect your inner tube or raft to drag a bit over the diversions and in the shallower parts.
Boise River Raft and Tube Rentals at Barber Park is open through Labor Day, and then closes for the season. Floaters should check their website for rental and shuttle updates before heading out this weekend.
You can still float the river after Labor Day but you will have to bring your own floatation device and make transportation arrangements. You can see the full story here online at ktvb.com, or look for it in today's Idaho Press.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.