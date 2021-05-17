Boise River flows will nearly triple from today through Wednesday, reports Heath Druzin of Boise State Public Radio, going from 700 to 1,900 cubic feet per second. Bureau of Reclamation spokeswoman Christine Schuldheisz said the additional snowmelt coming through demands extra caution for those recreating in or around the river that runs through the heart of Boise.
“The river will be running faster, more swiftly, and it'll still be pretty cold,” she said.
Despite the increase, Schuldheisz said the river will still be well below flood stage. “Because we didn't release much for flood control this year, the public will notice the flows going up this year,” she said.
Flows will remain high through May and then come back down to around 700 cubic feet per second as the traditional Boise River float season begins in June or early July, Druzin reports. His full report is online here at boisestatepublicradio.com.