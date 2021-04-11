The Idaho Department of Water Resources’ Water Supply Committee on Friday said its streamflow forecast for the Boise River Basin is the lowest in the last five years, mirroring conditions from 2015’s historic fire season, writes Idaho Press reporter Erin Sheridan. That forecast is based on snowpack and reservoir water releases, said Steven Steubner with the Department of Water Resources.
Officials with the Idaho Department of Water Resources say that 25% of the state is experiencing some level of drought this year.
Those droughts are expected to continue through the spring and potentially worsen if dry weather persists, officials said.
You can read Sheridan's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Saturday's print edition of the Idaho Press.