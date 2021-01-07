Lifting his right fist and reportedly shouting "Trump won that election,” Boise resident Josiah Colt on Wednesday sat in the dais belonging to Vice President Mike Pence in the Senate Chamber of the U.S. Capitol as a mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed the building, writes Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe. The rioters were attempting to disrupt an electoral college certification to confirm Joe Biden as the next president.
Tyson Quick, a former Boise-area resident, told Boise Weekly he attended Mountain View High School in Meridian with Colt. Quick identified Colt in a slew of videos and images of Wednesday's Capitol siege. The image of Colt sitting in Pence's chair and another capturing Colt dropping into the Senate Chamber from the gallery above have been shared widely on social media and published in media outlets across the globe.
Colt posted videos to his Facebook and Instagram pages — which have since been deleted, but were cached by other social media users — admitting he was among the insurgents. In a series of videos Colt, exasperated and short-of-breath, talks into the camera as he wears a Trump bandana around his neck and what appears to be a helmet.
"I just got in the Capitol building," Colt says in one video, which was captured and posted to YouTube. "I hopped down into the chamber, and I was the first one to sit in Nancy Pelosi's (chair)."
Colt apparently thought he was in the House Chamber, sitting in Democratic House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi's chair, when, in fact, photos show him sitting in Pence's chair at the head of the Senate Chamber. In one video, Colt calls Pelosi a derogatory term as well as a "traitor."
