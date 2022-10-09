For Rent Sign

A car rolls past a “For Rent” sign standing along a roadway in an Eagle subdivision on Friday.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

For the past couple years, Boise’s rental market has been on fire, with units hitting and leaving the market quickly, huge rent jumps, and increases in homelessness and evictions, writes Idaho Press reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis. Boise rents have gone down but are still much higher than five years ago, likely burdening many renters who make below $27 an hour.

This includes many professionals who, for example, work at banks, as teachers, in construction or as cooks. In fact, the average hourly wage in the Boise metro area is only $23.77, according to a Boise City Area Economic Summary by the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics.

