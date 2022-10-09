For the past couple years, Boise’s rental market has been on fire, with units hitting and leaving the market quickly, huge rent jumps, and increases in homelessness and evictions, writes Idaho Press reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis. Boise rents have gone down but are still much higher than five years ago, likely burdening many renters who make below $27 an hour.
This includes many professionals who, for example, work at banks, as teachers, in construction or as cooks. In fact, the average hourly wage in the Boise metro area is only $23.77, according to a Boise City Area Economic Summary by the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics.
“The pandemic served as a really clear example of what happens when supply and demand go off the rails,” said Rob Warnock, Senior Research Associate at Apartment List. “In terms of undoing, rolling back the affordability crisis that has developed over the last two years, that’s very unlikely.”
At the same time, some Treasure Valley sellers who can’t sell their single-family homes are instead renting them out — which provides more rental opportunities but can limit the number of potential homes for prospective buyers to purchase.
And the increasing inventory on the sales market is providing opportunities for investors to buy rental properties.