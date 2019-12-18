Roughly 200 people in support of the impeachment of President Donald Trump lined downtown Boise’s Front Street, between Capitol Boulevard and Ninth Street, Tuesday evening, writes Idaho Press reporter Tommy Simmons. Bundled against the frigid weather in the gathering twilight, they held cardboard signs calling for Trump’s impeachment — part of the nationwide “Nobody is Above the Law” demonstrations scheduled in hundreds of communities the day before the House’s historic impeachment vote. Supportive drivers honked in response as rush-hour traffic flowed by.
Across the political aisle and just down Front Street, a much smaller group gathered to show support of Trump. organized by a local chapter of MAGA Girl, a “Make America Great Again” women’s group that supports Trump and opposes impeachment. Idaho’s chapter of the group is about four months old and about 119 strong.
Simmons talked with people protesting on both sides; you can read his full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.