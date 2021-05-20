Boise property values are up 25%, due to an “unprecedented” year of real estate sales across Ada County, assessor Bob McQuade told the Boise City Council on Tuesday. Meanwhile, due to multiple factors, Boise homeowners this year will see increases in their share of property tax burden for the city of Boise, writes Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe, regardless of whether the city chooses to increase its tax base at budgeting time for FY 2022.
One of the fastest growing areas in the country, Ada County saw more than 13,000 home sales in 2020.
“We’ve never had anything close to that before,” McQuade told city council members during a work session presentation. “In a year when the economy was facing some real strong headwinds, and we had the pandemic we were trying to deal with, that … is just an amazing number in light of those conditions.”
The Ada County Assessor’s Office, which is responsible for allocating taxes to taxing districts, such as cities, the county and highway district, on Tuesday released its property value assessments for 2020. The assessments consider market value changes to calculate taxes due for properties throughout the county.
You can read Suppe's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's edition of the Idaho Press.