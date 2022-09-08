Three major sponsors of the Boise Pride Festival pulled out on Thursday after Idaho Republican Party Chair Dorothy Moon issued repeated statements charging the sponsors of the event with encouraging the "sexualization" of children. Shortly afterward, the Boise Pride Festival announced late Thursday afternoon that it was removing a planned "Drag Kids" performance from the festival's lineup this weekend, and will instead postpone that performance to occur at a later date.
That was the performance Moon and other critics targeted. The festival organizers said they made the change "due to increased safety concerns."
Moon sent out four press releases in two days on the matter, two of them headed, "Concerned Citizens of Idaho: A Call to Action," listing names and phone numbers for businesses sponsoring the gay pride festival, which lists more than 80 sponsors. The near-annual event has been held in Boise for more than 30 years.
The three major sponsors who withdrew were Zions Bank, Idaho Power and the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. However, that decision was made “before knowing the organizers pulled this activity from the event lineup," Health and Welfare spokesman Greg Stahl said by email Thursday evening. "DHW is evaluating the situation based on this new information."
You can read our full story, by reporter Tracy Bringhurst and myself, online here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Friday’s print edition of the Idaho Press.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.