Boise_Pride_Saturday_08.jpg

Boise Pride, 2021.

 Courtesy Boise Pride

Three major sponsors of the Boise Pride Festival pulled out on Thursday after Idaho Republican Party Chair Dorothy Moon issued repeated statements charging the sponsors of the event with encouraging the "sexualization" of children. Shortly afterward, the Boise Pride Festival announced late Thursday afternoon that it was removing a planned "Drag Kids" performance from the festival's lineup this weekend, and will instead postpone that performance to occur at a later date.

That was the performance Moon and other critics targeted. The festival organizers said they made the change "due to increased safety concerns."

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

