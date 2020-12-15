The Boise Police Department has released its "safety plan" for this afternoon's 3:30 p.m. meeting of the board at Central District Health; protesters already have begun gathering at the CDH offices. It includes this: "People involved in tonight’s meeting have felt threatened by protesters, our officers have also been the target of those threats. For that reason, today officers will be wearing identification numbers rather than their name tags. Those numbers will work the same way as a name if anyone needs to identify an officer during the event or after. The number tags also allow our officers to focus on the event at hand rather than worrying about their homes and their families. As we have seen in the past, protestors have shown up at community members homes, officers homes, and threatened to continue to do so."
The plans says the police response this afternoon will include both BPD and ISP, and its goals are to "ensure the government can function and the people involved in the governmental process can do their job" and to "ensure people can safely exercise their rights to free speech." You can see the full announcement online here.
Meanwhile, it has started snowing hard in Boise...