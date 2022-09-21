On the afternoon of Oct. 25, 2021, Jacob Bergquist began his shooting spree at the Boise Towne Square mall by gunning down Jo Acker, who was working security and walked over after she noticed he was carrying a weapon, according to a 465-page police report just released to the Idaho Press, writes reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis.
His actions left three dead, including himself, and four injured. But after an investigation, law enforcement was unable to determine a motive for the violence.
A portion of the report details the nature of some injuries, life-saving measures, what was found in the shooter's home and the phone call he made that afternoon to someone who appears to be his father, saying he’d just killed people and planned to kill himself.
After he fatally shot both Acker and shopper Roberto Padilla Arguelles at the mall, Bergquist fled on foot and began shooting at officers, the report said. One officer, Chris Dance, was hurt as a bullet fragment hit his eye, according to the report. He was pulled to the Café Zupas parking lot to be evaluated, where a sergeant noted there was debris trapped under his eyelid.
One of the bullets missed, hitting a white SUV and traveling through an elderly woman’s jaw and face. The bullet left through the driver’s side window.
Berquist, 27, shot himself, according to the report.