Boise Mall Shooter

Police officers gather information from witnesses outside the Boise Towne Square mall in the aftermath of a shooting that left three dead, including the shooter, and four injured on Oct. 25, 2021.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

On the afternoon of Oct. 25, 2021, Jacob Bergquist began his shooting spree at the Boise Towne Square mall by gunning down Jo Acker, who was working security and walked over after she noticed he was carrying a weapon, according to a 465-page police report just released to the Idaho Press, writes reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis.

His actions left three dead, including himself, and four injured. But after an investigation, law enforcement was unable to determine a motive for the violence.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

