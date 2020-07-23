Tuesday’s protests at Boise State University and Boise City Hall may have been largely nonviolent, but the Boise Police Department is investigating a report of a woman pointing a handgun at protesters, writes Idaho Press reporter Tommy Simmons It was perhaps the most serious incident police investigated Tuesday night. Overall the department appeared to take a different tact in policing the protest compared to its approach in the past.
All told, officers made one adult arrest, detained two juveniles, cited another, and are investigating two other incidents, according to a Wednesday news release from the department. One of those incidents involved a woman reportedly pointing a gun at people in the crowd, according to the release; that investigation has been sent to prosecutors, who may file charges.
