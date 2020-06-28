In response to concerns from the community, the Boise Police Department on Friday announced its officers will no longer use neck restraints as a use-of-force technique, writes Idaho Press reporter Tommy Simmons. Until now, the department — like others in the valley — made use of a neck restraint called a “lateral vascular neck restraint,” which is commonly used in certain martial arts. It is not a “chokehold” in that, when applied correctly, it doesn’t restrict a person’s airway. There have never been any cases in which such a restraint used by a Boise police officer resulted in death or serious injury, according to a Friday news release from the department.
Despite that, and “based on a number of factors, including community input” the department has “decided to discontinue its use (of the restraint) at this time,” according to the release. “This moratorium will allow BPD to explore options, retrain as necessary, and update our policy.” You can read Simmons' full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pcik up Saturday's edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.