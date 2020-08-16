As the doors of entertainment venues small and large slammed shut when the COVID-19 pandemic swept into Idaho in mid-March, so, too, came down the curtain on the arts, writes Idaho Press reporter Jeanne Huff. For a while, it seemed as if there just wouldn't be a 2020-21 season for such venerable institutions as Ballet Idaho, the Boise Phil or the Morrison Center, to name just a few of the beloved Treasure Valley arts organizations. But they found a way.
Through a blend of virtual performances, filmed in ways never before undertaken, as well as offering more intimate, socially distanced live performances, Treasure Valley audiences will once again be able to applaud and give their standing ovations, whether in person or from the comfort of their own homes.
"I think we've all been … coming to terms with new realities," said Garrett Anderson, Ballet Idaho's artistic director. “This is perhaps the greatest challenge our industry has seen or will see in our lifetimes, but the arts have survived war, pandemics, and plagues throughout time and we will survive this and be better for it," he said.
