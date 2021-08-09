Boise Mayor Lauren McLean is calling on Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts to give the city the go-ahead to release police body-camera footage from all three police shootings this summer that involved Boise Police Department officers; McClean said she sent Bennetts a letter on Friday urging her to drop her request that the city not release the video. The unusual spate of shootings, three in a month, left two suspects wounded and one dead.
The mayor's move follows a roundtable meeting that Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee held with members of the news media last week, in which he said he's supportive of release of such footage sooner in the interest of transparency and had been having conversations with his colleagues about the matter. Here is McLean's full statement:
"Boise residents are calling for increased transparency after three Boise Police Department officer-involved shootings in the span of a month. Following conversations with community members, police officers, investigators and other city leaders, I sent a letter on Friday asking Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts to allow the City of Boise to release the body camera footage from all three recent shootings to the public.
"I know these incidents have created feelings of uncertainty and anxiety for members of our community. I also understand the public’s frustration when it comes to body camera footage – it can often be months before the images are released.
"Up until now, the prosecutor’s office has requested that the city withhold body camera footage from the public during ongoing investigations. However, there is significant community interest in all three of these shootings – and for good reason. I stand side by side with our police officers and our community in asking for the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office to reconsider its position on this issue. Releasing body camera footage for our community to view in a timely manner is an important step toward accountability.
"Boise residents value our police officers and the relationships we have with them. Just as we as a city have established the Office of Police Accountability, now is the time to work toward increased accessibility. That starts with making this body camera footage public.
"I understand general concerns with the release of any records in active criminal cases, but again, I respectfully ask that the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office reconsider its position on this issue. I believe we can work together to meet the needs of our judicial system while being transparent with the community and ultimately, building trust with the residents we serve."