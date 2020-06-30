For the first time in years, the city of Boise has proposed a budget decrease for the upcoming fiscal year, writes Margaret Carmel, Boise city hall reporter for the Idaho Press. Boise Mayor Lauren McLean on Friday released the details of her proposed $730.5 million budget, which is $34.2 million less than the current budget. The budget, which is soon to be up for consideration by the Boise City Council, includes no increases to property tax collections, other than for new construction, and accounts for revenue losses due to the economic contraction caused by COVID-19.
The proposed $238.7 million general fund, which gets two-thirds of its revenue from property taxes, is $2.6 million less than the current budget.
