...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds
and little vertical mixing.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
An Air Stagnation Advisory concerns itself with meteorological
conditions only. For more information on air pollution in Idaho,
visit website www.deq.idaho.gov. For Oregon, visit website
www.oregon.gov/deq.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to
air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of
residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and
vehicle idling as much as possible.
&&
Mayor Lauren McLean delivers an update during a media briefing at Boise City Hall, Monday, March 16, 2020.
There are big repercussions today over the news that broke over the weekend that a longtime Boise police captain had ties to white supremacy, had expressed racist views, and was scheduled to speak under a pseudonym at a "race realist" conference this past weekend. The Idaho Statesman broke the story; their full story is online here.
The police captain, Matthew Bryngelson, who retired in August after nearly 24 years with the department, was among the leading voices criticizing former Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee, who is Chinese-American; Lee resigned in October at the request of Mayor Lauren McLean amid internal strife in the department.
The Statesman reported that Bryngelson appears to have been affiliated with American Renaissance, the group sponsoring the white supremacist event over the weekend, prior to his retirement from the Boise Police Department. In a video on the group’s website, Bryngelson is introduced under the Daniel Vinyard pseudonym, a name shared by a neo-Nazi skinhead character in the 1998 film “American History X.”
BoiseDev reported today that other members of law enforcement also condemned Bryngelson over the weekend, including former Ada County Sheriff Gary Raney, the Treasure Valley Fraternal Order of Police, and Boise’s Police Union.
“Bryngelson’s thoughts, beliefs, and actions are unbecoming of a law enforcement officer of any rank and they are devastating to our membership and our community relationships,” the FOP’s statement said.
Here is the mayor's statement issued on Sunday:
"This weekend, I learned of Boise Police Department officer Matt Bryngelson's participation in a white nationalist conference and his ongoing contributions to racist, dehumanizing propaganda. The fact that such an individual could serve in the department for two decades is appalling. The people of Boise deserve a police department worthy of their investment and trust, and we are launching a full investigation accordingly. I will have more to share in the coming days about this investigation and next steps. In the meantime, if any Boise resident has concerns or information they'd like to share relating to the Boise Police Department, I urge them to contact my office directly at (208) 972-8520 or mayormclean@cityofboise.org"
And here is her full statement issued today:
STATEMENT FROM MAYOR LAUREN MCLEAN
"Good morning. I’m here to address the steps I’ll be taking after learning of retired Boise Police Department officer Matt Bryngelson’s participation in a white nationalist conference, and his ongoing contributions to racist dehumanizing propaganda, including while serving as a sworn officer in the department.
"I am launching a full investigation into the actions of retired officer Bryngelson, and the department generally. That this officer served in this department for two decades is appalling; we must ensure the public that the actions taken by this department were forthright and determine if this issue is pervasive within the department. This is serious. Our community deserves a police department worthy of their investment and trust; BPD staff who work day in and out to live up to their commitment to protect and serve and find themselves as morally outraged as I am at the racist, dehumanizing propaganda spouted by at least one of their coworkers deserve to know that we have their backs.
"We will conduct an investigation through an independent investigator with deep experience in this type of investigation. The community, City Council, and my office deserves to know if any BPD resources were used by Bryngelson, or others in the department, to advance racist ideology; to determine if there were those whose rights were violated within our community, and within the department. We will know, after this investigation, the extent to which this is pervasive within the department, and we will act accordingly.
"Let me be clear. I expect, and this community deserves, your full cooperation, honesty, and integrity to the oaths you’ve sworn in this investigation. I expect this from the union; from department leadership; from every one of our rank-and-file officers and staff. This is no time to consider circling the wagons and I will not tolerate anyone who tries to impede this investigation in any way.
"And for those in BPD: if you cannot or will not cooperate fully and honestly, I suggest that now is the time to leave this department. And honestly, the profession. The people of Boise rely on you to protect and serve them. The people of Boise deserve better. Everyone should trust that they will be treated fairly. We can’t expect that one would be able to trust that someone who perpetuates such blatant racism, while serving as an officer, would be able to treat those he reviles so deeply in a fair way. In the way that members of our community – any community – deserve and expect.
"And finally, I’ve directed my team to continue to bargain in good faith at this table, so we might appropriately compensate and recognize those in the department who wake up every day to protect everyone in our community, living out their sworn oath in service to the residents of Boise."
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.