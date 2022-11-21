McLean

Mayor Lauren McLean delivers an update during a media briefing at Boise City Hall, Monday, March 16, 2020.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press, file

There are big repercussions today over the news that broke over the weekend that a longtime Boise police captain had ties to white supremacy, had expressed racist views, and was scheduled to speak under a pseudonym at a "race realist" conference this past weekend. The Idaho Statesman broke the story; their full story is online here.

The police captain, Matthew Bryngelson, who retired in August after nearly 24 years with the department, was among the leading voices criticizing former Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee, who is Chinese-American; Lee resigned in October at the request of Mayor Lauren McLean amid internal strife in the department.


Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Load comments