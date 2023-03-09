...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 PM
MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected. Locally higher gusts in the mountains.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Idaho and
southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Boise Mayor Lauren McLean delivers her annual State of the City address at JUMP in downtown Boise, Wednesday, May 18, 2022.
Boise Mayor Lauren McLean announced she is running for reelection amid a tumultuous three years in office that have included the COVID-19 pandemic and Boise police scandals that resulted in an investigation into an officer’s ties to white supremacy and the resignation of former Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee, Idaho Press reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis writes.
“I will always stand up for Boise values with each and every one of you, no matter the challenges to come,” McLean said in the video. “You should expect to see me soon at your door, in your mailbox, by phone and by text because I am so excited to talk to you.”