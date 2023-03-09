Boise State of the City address

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean delivers her annual State of the City address at JUMP in downtown Boise, Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean announced she is running for reelection amid a tumultuous three years in office that have included the COVID-19 pandemic and Boise police scandals that resulted in an investigation into an officer’s ties to white supremacy and the resignation of former Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee, Idaho Press reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis writes.

In her announcement video posted Wednesday on Twitter, McLean said affordable housing, jobs that provide living wages, trees, parks and libraries are important priorities to her.


