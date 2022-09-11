Rammned Earth construction

Boise builder Todd Jinkins points out the different layers that come together to build a rammed earth home on Wednesday.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

It’s a building technique so ancient and so durable that it can be found on some parts of the Great Wall of China, writes Idaho Press reporter Sydney Kidd. And now, a Boise man is using it to construct a home.

Retired smokejumper and self-taught homebuilder Todd Jinkins is currently building his first rammed earth home. It’s also the fourth home he’s built in the past 22 years. You can read Kidd's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Load comments