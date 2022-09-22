US District Court Western District of Washington Seattle courthouse

The Seattle courthouse of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington

 US Courts

A 46-year-old Boise man is the fourth defendant to plead guilty to a 2018 Seattle-area hate crime in which white supremacists attacked a Black DJ at a bar, punching, kicking and stomping on him until he was unconscious while yelling racial slurs.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Washington said the Boise man, Jason Stanley, "admitted that, at the time of the assault, he was a member of a white supremacist group."

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

