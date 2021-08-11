We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Boise man, arrested for refusing to wear mask, seeks $4.5 million in damages...
Peter Alan Hearn, 51, of Boise claims he was kidnapped, falsely imprisoned and assaulted when he was arrested after refusing to wear a required face mask at a Boise Costco late last year, writes Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe. He's seeking $4.5 million in damages from local law enforcement agencies.
In a tort claim against officers and attorneys in Boise and Ada County, Hearn said on Dec. 18 he entered Costco and employees asked him to wear a face covering. He declined and continued to shop. Later, Boise Police officers arrived at the store and arrested him.
Hearn was arrested on an outstanding trespassing warrant for participating in an anti-mask protest in November. A group of demonstrators, including Hearn, disrupted several downtown Boise businesses that required face masks.