Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Peter Alan Hearn, 51, of Boise claims he was kidnapped, falsely imprisoned and assaulted when he was arrested after refusing to wear a required face mask at a Boise Costco late last year, writes Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe. He's seeking $4.5 million in damages from local law enforcement agencies.

In a tort claim against officers and attorneys in Boise and Ada County, Hearn said on Dec. 18 he entered Costco and employees asked him to wear a face covering. He declined and continued to shop. Later, Boise Police officers arrived at the store and arrested him.

Hearn was arrested on an outstanding trespassing warrant for participating in an anti-mask protest in November. A group of demonstrators, including Hearn, disrupted several downtown Boise businesses that required face masks.

You can read Suppe's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or look for it in today's Idaho Press.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Tags

Load comments