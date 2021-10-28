In our continuing coverage of the fallout from this week's deadly shooting at the Boise Towne Square mall, Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe writes that the suspect was a felon who was briefly investigated on suspicion of illegally possessing a firearm, but out-of-state felony conviction did not meet Idaho’s standards for crimes that prohibit firearm possession, and he was not charged.
Jacob Bergquist, 27, died Tuesday after allegedly killing two people in a shooting spree at the region's largest shopping mall. Bergquist had previous encounters with police, including in April, when an Idaho State Trooper filed a report — obtained by the Idaho Press via a public records request — recommending the Boise man be investigated.
According to the report, on April 2, Bergquist was at the Idaho State Capitol, armed with a handgun, where he requested a meeting with Gov. Brad Little. Bergquist told the trooper that he had a felony and he hoped to ask Little about his stance on felons’ gun rights.
Meanwhile, Idaho Press reporter Alexandra Duggan writes that two days after Monday's shooting that left three dead and four others injured, community residents returned for shopping and some employees were back at work at the mall on Wednesday.
The mall reopened at noon, after comments from the mayor and police chief. Inside, it was desolate, many shops were closed, and nothing showing evidence of the horror that took place remained — except for a line of flower bouquets taped across the outside doors of Macy’s department store. Macy’s, where the shooting took place, was closed as well.
Some who drove by the mall, located at 350 N Milwaukee St, stopped to pay their respects, Duggan writes.
You can read Suppe's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required) and Duggan's full story here, or pick up today's Idaho Press; they're both on the front page. Also, a fundraiser for mall shooting victim Roberto Padilla Argüelles, who died in the shooting, had raised nearly $35,000 as of Wednesday evening, easily surpassing its $20,000 goal to fund returning his remains to Mexico to honor him with a “proper burial and funeral service.” A memorial fundraiser also is underway for victim Jo Acker. You you can read our full story here at idahopress.com.
