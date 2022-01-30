As the pandemic continues to rage in Idaho, another public health crisis is worsening: mental health, writes Idaho Press reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis. Calls to the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline were up last year, Boise Public Library Director Jessica Dorr told the Boise City Council last week, and many mental health needs are unmet because of a low number of facilities and providers.
“Every day, at all of our locations, we interact with people who are in various levels of mental health crisis,” Dorr said. “We are a trusted accessible public space so people come to us with those needs.”
The library is a space where Idahoans are coming to ask for help on a daily basis. The Boise City Council has already approved the new position of mental health coordinator, Dorr said. Human Resources is finalizing the job posting for the coordinator, who will report to the head of public services, she said.
The new mental health coordinator will be based in the downtown library but will hold office hours at all locations. You can read Komatsoulis' full report here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Saturday's Idaho Press; it's on the front page.
