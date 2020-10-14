After several months of locked doors and appointment-only visits, the Boise Public Library has reopened for browsing, writes Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe. Patrons have returned to perusing for books, films and other items during limited hours, as library employees enforce new rules and keep facilities clean.
The city of Boise closed in-person services March 16 due to spread of the novel coronavirus. In August, city officials announced the re-opening of most city services, including in-person library services. Libraries reopened late last month.
Libraries don’t look the same since reopening. The main library is limited to 50 people at a time and neighborhood library capacities vary depending on the size, with none allowing more than 20 people at a time. Furniture, shelves and other items have been removed or shifted to free-up space for social distancing.
“The sofas are gone,” said Sally Anderson, who was browsing for fiction books on Monday. “I used to like to grab a book and start reading here.”
The Nampa Public Library began its gradual reopening last week, and Caldwell and Meridian libraries are now open. You can read Suppe's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.