Rep. Greg Ferch, R-Boise, on Monday introduced a bill to prohibit municipalities from regulating deposits and fees for rental properties, writes Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe. Ferch, a freshman lawmaker elected to District 21 last year, presented the legislation to the House Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee, which introduced the bill to the House without objection.
The bill would amend an Idaho code that prohibits municipalities from "controlling the amount of rent" for residential rentals. The amended code would prohibit municipalities from "regulating rent, fees, or deposits."
Ferch told the committee, "Our concern (is) that if a municipality fixes a cost at a number and the real cost of providing and accomplishing that service exceeds that number, we're looking for the flexibility to be able to at least allow the landlord to cover those hard costs without shifting into other places or other ways …"
The legislation appears to take aim at the city of Boise, which Ferch said is the only municipality in Idaho he's aware of that regulates rental fees. In 2019, the city passed an ordinance capping rental application fees at $30. Last fall, City Council Pro Tem Lisa Sánchez proposed an ordinance to protect renters from losing their security deposits.
"We're seeing some wanderings by municipalities into these issues, so this legislation is timely," Ferch said. "We're trying to avoid a patchwork of individual city ordinances that would muddy the waters and create consternation in the ability to provide low-cost, affordable housing."
Ferch, a property manager, also noted under House conflict-of-interest rules that he could personally benefit from the bill.