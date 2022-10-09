For years, Boise residents have told the city that they want investments in clean wastewater technology and water conservation, writes Idaho Press reporter Erin Banks Rusby. In January, the City of Boise will launch a pilot program to identify the best way to clean industrial wastewater, recycling it for additional uses.
It is the first project to come out of the city’s Water Renewal Utility Plan, approved by the city council in October 2020 following opportunities for public input, including a public hearing, said Haley Falconer, senior manager of the city’s environmental division.
“We heard pretty consistently from the community that it was important that we found better ways to use that water, that we keep our water local and we put it to good use,” Falconer said.
The water being processed through the pilot program will not contain any human excrement, urine, viruses, or other waste disposed of through household toilets, sinks, or showers, Falconer said. Water used for the pilot will come from a Micron facility in southeast Boise. The city is planning to build a water renewal facility in that part of the city that will treat industrial wastewater and “grow with other industrial or commercial sources in that part of town,” Falconer said.