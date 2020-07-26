Interim Boise Police Chief Ron Winegar instituted a new policy at the end of June preventing Boise Police officers from displaying the Thin Blue Line flag or symbol in public, writes Idaho Press reporter Margaret Carmel. A June 25 email from Winegar to Boise Police Department staff obtained in a public records request by the Idaho Press said he would be banning the flag, stickers, face masks or anything else with the symbol on it from being displayed in public places. It would still be allowed to be displayed in BPD headquarters at City Hall West, which is closed to the public.
Winegar said this policy change is conflicting for him because he believes the Thin Blue Line represented “dedication, sacrifice, and history” and he has one hung up in his office, but he said it has become a divisive symbol for some and must be removed.
