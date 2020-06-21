The Treasure Valley’s hotel industry took a big hit when events, vacations and other travel came to a standstill in mid-March when COVID-19 swept across the United States, writes Idaho Press reporter Margaret Carmel. Right up until the pandemic, Boise was still a hot travel destination for business and vacations, but then demand dropped almost overnight once the virus became a concern and governments started limiting travel. This forced some hotels to close, and others to severely scale down staff and other operations to take care of the few clients they still had traveling through the area.
The Inn at 500 Capitol, an upscale boutique hotel in downtown Boise, stayed open throughout the pandemic, but had a record-low number of guests.
“April was a challenge,” Inn at 500 Capitol General Manager Adam Altwies said. “Our occupancy along with everyone else was between 2 and 5 percent. That was the industry standard, and then in May it jumped up to the standard was 10 to 15 percent, and we keep climbing for June on the occupancy. It looks like there will be a bounce back — not back to the way things were at the beginning of March for a while.”
This drop was reflected in lodging tax collections in Boise. The Greater Boise Auditorium District, which collects taxes from hotels in the majority of city limits, reports that during the month of April it only collected $125,000 in lodging taxes, as compared to $703,000 the year before. These funds are used to operate downtown Boise’s convention center, the Boise Centre, and market Boise as a destination for travelers.
