The Boise City Council wants to resurrect a passenger railroad route that once connected Boise to Salt Lake City, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, writes Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe. Amtrak’s Pioneer line, discontinued in 1997, carried passengers from Salt Lake City through southern Idaho, with stops in Pocatello, Boise, Nampa and other Idaho cities, to Portland, which currently has passenger rail service to Seattle.
A proposed Boise City Council resolution — co-authored by all six council members — supports restoring the route between Salt Lake City and Portland, including a stop at the long-dormant Boise Depot, which the city has owned since 1996.
