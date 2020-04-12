For now, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in either of Boise’s emergency homeless shelters, writes Idaho Press reporter Margaret Carmel. Neither Interfaith Sanctuary or the Boise Rescue Mission has had any shelter guests test positive and there are no results pending. Although the shelters have taken different approaches to Gov. Brad Little’s stay-home order, both are taking in new residents and performing health screenings upon check-in.
“We have no one in isolation for the third straight day, meaning no one has been tested and waiting for results and we’ve had close to 30 people tested and not one has been a positive test,” Boise Rescue Mission CEO Bill Roscoe said. “We’re really, really grateful for that.”
