With the implementation of addtionall screenings in response to concerns over COVID-19, Jodi Peterson-Stigers checks the tempconerature of guests as they arrive at Interfaith Sanctuary in Boise, Monday, March 16, 2020. New screening criteria dictate that any guest with a temperature of 100.4 or greater wouild be sent to the Boise Rescure Mission.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

For now, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in either of Boise’s emergency homeless shelters, writes Idaho Press reporter Margaret Carmel. Neither Interfaith Sanctuary or the Boise Rescue Mission has had any shelter guests test positive and there are no results pending. Although the shelters have taken different approaches to Gov. Brad Little’s stay-home order, both are taking in new residents and performing health screenings upon check-in.

“We have no one in isolation for the third straight day, meaning no one has been tested and waiting for results and we’ve had close to 30 people tested and not one has been a positive test,” Boise Rescue Mission CEO Bill Roscoe said. “We’re really, really grateful for that.”

You can read Carmel's full story here at idahopress.com, or pick up Saturday's issue of the Idaho Press.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

