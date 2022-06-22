Boise High School senior Shiva Rajbhandari talks with members of the media as he announces his candidacy for the Boise School District board during a press conference at Boise High School, Tuesday, June 21, 2022.
When Shiva Rajbhandari was summoned to the principal’s office, the Boise High School student was not expecting a reprimand, writes Idaho Press reporter Erin Banks Rusby.
After repeated attempts by him and other students to convince the district’s board of trustees to craft a plan for clean energy use, the administration scolded Rajbhandari for going around administrative officials, Rajbhandari said. He and his peers had not received a response from the board, he said.
It was a pivotal moment in Rajbhandari’s decision to run for a seat on the school board in the Sept. 6 election this year. He made the official announcement at a press conference at Boise High School Tuesday afternoon.
If elected, he would be the first student representative to serve on the board.
“I think the most important thing to me is representation, is school boards recognizing that actually, they do exist to serve students,” Rajbhandari said.
Rajbhandari is a rising senior at Boise High School. Because he turns 18 in August, he is eligible for the school board election on Sept. 6. Rajbhandari will be challenging Steve Schmidt, who was appointed to the board in November 2021.