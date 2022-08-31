Boise City Council 8-30-22

The Boise City Council meets on the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. The council held a hearing on a proposed ordinance on a new permit system for filming in the city, but then sent the proposal back to the drawing board for more work.

 BETSY Z. RUSSELL/Idaho Press

A proposal to create a permit for commercial film productions in Boise is heading back to the drawing board after members of the press and the film production community brought up concerns.

On Tuesday night, Boise City Council held a public hearing on a new version of its film production ordinance. But, despite changes that created different tiers of films based on what sort of activities the production would require and a shorter review period for the permit, attendees raised concerns that it still isn’t responsive to the needs of the filmmaking community. Journalists also raised concerns that the definition of “news media” in the ordinance could infringe on the freedom of the press.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

