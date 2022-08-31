...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT SUNDAY
NIGHT...
* WHAT...High temperatures from the upper 90s to 103.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until midnight MDT Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
The Boise City Council meets on the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. The council held a hearing on a proposed ordinance on a new permit system for filming in the city, but then sent the proposal back to the drawing board for more work.
A proposal to create a permit for commercial film productions in Boise is heading back to the drawing board after members of the press and the film production community brought up concerns.
On Tuesday night, Boise City Council held a public hearing on a new version of its film production ordinance. But, despite changes that created different tiers of films based on what sort of activities the production would require and a shorter review period for the permit, attendees raised concerns that it still isn’t responsive to the needs of the filmmaking community. Journalists also raised concerns that the definition of “news media” in the ordinance could infringe on the freedom of the press.