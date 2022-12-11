Menorah, lit

A Hanukkah menorah, the nine-branched candelabra that's lit with increasingly more lights each night to commemorate the holiday of Hanukkah, stands fully lit on the eighth and final night of the holiday in this file photo.

 BETSY Z. RUSSELL/Idaho Press, file

As the Jewish community prepares to celebrate Hanukkah, those looking to join in religious events will go through a screening before receiving access to the Ahavath Beth Israel congregation event calendars after a dramatic rise in antisemitism in Boise, writes Idaho Press reporter Emily White.

“It’s not that we’re not having celebrations, but we are cautious of publishing them,” Rabbi Dan Fink said. “We often have a major police presence at events.”


Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Load comments