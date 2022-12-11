A Hanukkah menorah, the nine-branched candelabra that's lit with increasingly more lights each night to commemorate the holiday of Hanukkah, stands fully lit on the eighth and final night of the holiday in this file photo.
As the Jewish community prepares to celebrate Hanukkah, those looking to join in religious events will go through a screening before receiving access to the Ahavath Beth Israel congregation event calendars after a dramatic rise in antisemitism in Boise, writes Idaho Press reporter Emily White.
“It’s not that we’re not having celebrations, but we are cautious of publishing them,” Rabbi Dan Fink said. “We often have a major police presence at events.”
These security measures are necessary due to the rise in antisemitic incidents that began nationally and have spread to Boise.
The Boise Police Department and FBI have advised Fink to not publicize dates and times of religious events on their website or social media, the synagogue’s Executive Director and Security Manager Roy Ledesma said.
Fink has been personally targeted by local extremist groups in recent months. Though this is not something he is unfamiliar with, as he is admittedly “vocal,” it is has put a target on his synagogue. A couple months ago, a far-right extremist group posted the address of Fink’s synagogue with bomb emojis next to it. The post was quickly deleted, but the unsettling message is not something Fink has forgotten.
“My synagogue didn’t ask for that. Nobody asked for it. I’m concerned for myself, I’m concerned for my community,” Fink said. “You want to take it seriously because it’s serious business, and, at the same time, I don’t want to live in fear.”
These antisemitic acts and hate speech are not just happening at synagogues, memorials and neighborhoods — it’s happening in schools, White reports. Just last week, Ledesma received an email from a colleague at North Junior High, asking if he could meet with her to address the antisemitism at the school — things like swastikas in bathrooms and hate speech in the hallways.
“There’s not a synagogue in the United States that doesn’t now have a security committee,” Fink said. “In the wake of synagogue shootings and violence, we have to be a little more careful.”