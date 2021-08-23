We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
President Joe Biden has nominated a native Idahoan, Elizabeth Barchas Prelogar, to serve as next Solicitor General of the United States, writes Idaho Press columnist Jim Jones. If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, she would be the second woman to head that office. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan, who served from 2009 to 2010, was the first. Prelogar would be the 46th U.S. solicitor general since Congress established the position in 1870.
The solicitor general is a powerful legal position in the U.S. Department of Justice, just below the attorney general, Jones explains. The office represents the interests of the United States before the U.S. Supreme Court, deciding which cases to appeal to the court on behalf of the government and defending cases brought against the U.S.
Prelogar is a 1998 graduate of Boise High School who also holds multiple degrees including a law degree from Harvard, where she graduated magna cum laude. You can read Jones' full column here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or look at Thursday's Idaho Press; it was on the front page.