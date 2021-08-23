Elizabeth Prelogar

President Joe Biden has nominated a native Idahoan, Elizabeth Barchas Prelogar, to serve as next Solicitor General of the United States, writes Idaho Press columnist Jim Jones. If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, she would be the second woman to head that office. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan, who served from 2009 to 2010, was the first. Prelogar would be the 46th U.S. solicitor general since Congress established the position in 1870.

The solicitor general is a powerful legal position in the U.S. Department of Justice, just below the attorney general, Jones explains. The office represents the interests of the United States before the U.S. Supreme Court, deciding which cases to appeal to the court on behalf of the government and defending cases brought against the U.S.

Prelogar is a 1998 graduate of Boise High School who also holds multiple degrees including a law degree from Harvard, where she graduated magna cum laude. You can read Jones' full column here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or look at Thursday's Idaho Press; it was on the front page. 

Also on Page 1 of Thursday's Idaho Press: My story about how an analysis shows Idaho needs more firefighting resources to avoid catastrophic blowups, which I posted earlier; Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe's article on 10 Idahoans police officers or firefighters who were presented the state's Medal of Honor for selfless acts in emergency situations; and Idaho Education News reporter Kevin Richert's report on BSU President Marlene Tromp's State of the University address, which sidestepped politics and focused on celebrating the university's work during the pandemic, and amping up the BSU community for the challenges that await this school year.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

