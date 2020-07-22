Hundreds of people demonstrated in Boise Tuesday either calling for police reform or expressing support for law enforcement, write Idaho Press reporters Olivia Heersink, Tommy Simmons and Blake Jones, but widespread reports of pending violence mostly came to naught. Black Lives Matter Boise had scheduled a rally Tuesday to coincide with the Boise City Council's budget discussion on police funding; the council met as demonstrators marched and shouted outside, and approved a $1 million increase to the police department budget on a split vote.
As a safety measure, the BLM Boise group moved its rally away from downtown and kept the location secret until about an hour beforehand; about 100 rallygoers met at an outdoor plaza at Boise State University.
Meanwhile, counterprotesters met at Cecil D. Andrus Capitol Park and marched to City Hall, where they rallied amid barricades and a strong police presence; a smaller number of Black Lives Matter supporters showed up and the two groups shouted back and forth at each other. Boise Police reported two arrests and two others detained over reports of aggravated assault and battery.
You can read our full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Idaho Press; it's on the front page.