The existing Downtown Boise YMCA will move kitty-corner across State Street in 2025 to an entirely new facility that will be the cornerstone of what's been dubbed the “Block 68 Catalytic Redevelopment Project.” The plan was announced today by the YMCA and the Capital City Development Corp., the city’s redevelopment agency.
The new Y site in the project is located on the south side of State Street; the former Idaho Sporting Goods is one of the current occupants of the site. The redevelopment project, which the CCDC unveiled today, will extend over a three-block area and include mixed-income housing, expanded high-quality and affordable child care, educational space, retail, community gathering space, and health and wellness services.
“The best part is we wouldn’t have to interrupt operations at all,” said David Duro, YMCA president and CEO.
The Y already is securing lead gifts for a multimillion-dollar capital campaign to fund the $60 million new facility; the full fundraising campaign will launch in March. The plan is to break ground in 2023 and open in 2025.
“We are thrilled to be a part of this historic undertaking,” Duro said in a news release. “The new Downtown Boise YMCA will be the cornerstone for a campus of opportunity that will create a network of support, vitality, and community for thousands who live and work here. This project will create a barrier-free YMCA that will truly serve all, which reinforcing the social fabric of the Downtown Boise neighborhood.”
