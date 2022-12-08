...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 5 PM MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of a half inch to
2 inches in the lower valleys and 3 to 5 inches in the mountain
valleys.
* WHERE...Baker County and the Treasure Valley of Oregon and
Idaho.
* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions along all
transportation corridors in the advised area.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Morning temperatures will support rapid
snow accumulation on road surfaces.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
A for rent sign sits in the front yard of a home in Boise’s West End.
Boise’s city council members on Tuesday debated the pros and cons of a potential ordinance to cap rental late fees, but didn’t appear to come to a conclusion. However, many council members said they wanted the state to take action, writes Idaho Press reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis.
In Boise, an influx of new residents without enough housing to keep up with demand pushed rents and home prices higher.
“Renters are under tremendous stress as rents increase, and there are a few housing options,” Councilmember Lisa Sánchez said. “We do have those folks in our community who do prey upon our renters, and some unscrupulous owners and managers try to make matters worse by charging excessive fees.”