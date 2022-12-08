For rent sign at West Boise home by CapSun

A for rent sign sits in the front yard of a home in Boise’s West End.

 CHRISTINA LORDS/Idaho Capital Sun

Boise’s city council members on Tuesday debated the pros and cons of a potential ordinance to cap rental late fees, but didn’t appear to come to a conclusion. However, many council members said they wanted the state to take action, writes Idaho Press reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis.

In Boise, an influx of new residents without enough housing to keep up with demand pushed rents and home prices higher.


Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

