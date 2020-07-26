Developers who are willing to include affordable housing, protect the environment or propose their designs in other ways city officials support could soon get some perks, writes Idaho Press reporter Margaret Carmel. Boise city staff got the green light from the city council last week to start developing a “housing bonus ordinance,” which would allow developers the option to build denser projects than otherwise would be allowed if they agree to set aside units for low-income Boiseans or make other desired improvements. The ordinance will be developed over the next six to nine months with opportunities for the public to provide input.
You can read Carmel's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Saturday's print edition of the Idaho Press.