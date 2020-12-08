With many teachers and students working and studying remotely during the pandemic, a local company is offering a service to help improve an essential tool for the virtual classroom, writes Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe: Wi-Fi. MetaGeek, a Boise-based technology company, is offering free home Wi-Fi help to anyone involved in remote learning nationwide.
The service helps students and teachers identify issues in their home Wi-Fi network and reduce instances of freezing, buffering and connectivity issues that can put a strain on remote learning.
Founder and “chief geek” Ryan Woodings said MetaGeek, a 15-year-old business with a few dozen employees, has historically offered Wi-Fi help to mid-sized and large businesses with expansive internet networks.
Launched in August, MetaGeek’s new residential service, Rampart for Education, is free for the first 90 days. The service — done completely online through a digital application — includes a Wi-Fi audit and provides data on the user’s home network. The audit includes scans of signal strength in each room of the house, so a user can pick the best place to work or study. There also is a daily check, which tells users whether their internet service is strong before they go online for the day.
