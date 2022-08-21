Boise Police generic

The Boise Police Department vehicle is parked in downtown Boise in this undated photo.

 Courtesy Boise Police Department

The Boise Police Department, Downtown Boise Association and Boise City Councilmember Holli Woodings are looking to crack down on one of the city’s long-standing traditions – the street cruise, which circles a primary portion of downtown typically on Friday and Saturday evenings, writes Idaho Press reporter Teddy Feinberg.

According to an email from Downtown Boise Association Executive Director Jenn Hensley to residents who live near Idaho and 14th streets, Boise police executed a meter hooding effort to break “gathering patterns” pertaining to the cruise last weekend.

