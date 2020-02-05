Starting this summer, you might get a ticket for using your phone while driving in Boise, writes Idaho Press reporter Margaret Carmel. On Tuesday, the Boise City Council held a public hearing and voted unanimously to approve an upcoming ban on using any mobile devices while driving unless they are in handsfree mode.
The ordinance will go through three readings by the council in the coming weeks. After, an education period will begin, where Boise Police officers will be stopping drivers on their phones to tell them about the new ordinance. Citations will be issued starting July 1.
The ordinance was put forward by City Council President Pro Tem Holli Woodings and heavily supported by BPD officials. At the meeting, Interim Police Chief Mike Masterson told council his department responds to roughly 4,000 crashes a year, and 30% of tickets written for following too closely were the result of an accident. Because there is no current ordinance prohibiting driving and using a mobile device, that is the most likely infraction drivers will be given.
