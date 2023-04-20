The Boise City Council discussed possible tenant protections on Tuesday, although the council was divided on whether requiring relocation assistance for displaced residents was a good idea, Idaho Press reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis writes.
Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said the goal was to walk through different potential rental protections and specifically referenced a situation last month in which people in an apartment complex were told on a Friday they had to be out by Monday for their safety.
“What can a city do to make sure that renters have some protections built into the agreements they have with landlords?” McLean said. “Together, we believe, (these options) could provide some protections to our residents to make sure that people are staying housed, that we have affordable homes for everyone, and those that have them have some certainty.”
Nicki Hellenkamp, who works on housing in the mayor’s office, said state law limits what the city can do. For example, she said the city cannot limit the amount rent can increase.
For the past couple of years, Boise’s rental market has been on fire, with units hitting and leaving the market quickly, huge rent jumps and increases in homelessness and evictions. In the second quarter of last year, the rental vacancy rate was 1.66%, below the healthy rate of around 7% to 8%.
