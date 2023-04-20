Affordable Housing

Construction continues on numerous buildings that include luxury residential space in downtown Boise in this October 2021 file photo.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

The Boise City Council discussed possible tenant protections on Tuesday, although the council was divided on whether requiring relocation assistance for displaced residents was a good idea, Idaho Press reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis writes.

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said the goal was to walk through different potential rental protections and specifically referenced a situation last month in which people in an apartment complex were told on a Friday they had to be out by Monday for their safety.


